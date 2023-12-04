Nampak loss deepens after forex hit and increased spending on debt
The packaging company’s pile of money owing stems from its ill-fated expansion into the rest of Africa
04 December 2023 - 08:41
Debt-laden Nampak has reported a deepening of its annual loss as it contends with foreign exchange deficits, and spending on servicing its debt pile more than doubled as the packaging company issued new shares and hired a new CEO.
The company, valued at about R1.4bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the year to end-September that its loss for the year widened 15,276.7% from R25.7m to R4bn, and headline earnings per share (heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, plunged from 7,589.2c per share to a loss of 46,811.7c...
