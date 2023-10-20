EXCLUSIVE: Inside the high-stakes jobs juggle case facing SA Coke bottler
20 October 2023 - 05:00
SA’s competition tsar will tell the Constitutional Court in November that the SA arm of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) conjured up a plan to get rid of workers after a 2016 merger, contravening one of the key conditions set by authorities in allowing the deal to go through. The merger created the continent’s largest bottling company.
In an affidavit filed with the apex court and seen by Business Day, the Competition Commission says Coca-Cola’s domestic unit breached merger conditions by retrenching 368 employees in 2019...
