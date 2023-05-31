Companies / Industrials

BUSINESS RESCUE

Tongaat property division business rescue plan adopted

31 May 2023 - 00:08 Katharine Child

Creditors have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Tongaat Hulett’s property company’s business rescue plan, the business rescue practitioners said.

Of the 92% of creditors that voted 99.8% were in favour. The plan for Tongaat Hulett Development (THD) will now be implemented. In the plan, banks get 7c for every R1 they are owed and unsecured creditors get nothing. THD owes R7.7bn to creditors, far exceeding available funds...

