Companies / Industrials EnX shares rise after surprise R364m special payout The group declares a R2 per share one-time dividend, having previously considered a R1.50 payout B L Premium

Shares of petrochemicals, equipment and logistics group enX were on track for their best day in two weeks on Monday after it surprised the market with a R2 per share special dividend, funded from the R700m sale of its materials handling business EIE.

The group had previously stated it was considering a R1.50 per share special dividend, or R272m, but said on Monday it is in a strong financial position, allowing it to make a R384m payout...