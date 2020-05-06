Companies Company Comment EnX loses out on big deal to raise capital BL PREMIUM

There is no good time to call off an important debt-culling deal. But it’s probably doubly bad to lose a chance to raise much-needed capital when the market for small cap shares is plagued with paranoid sentiment.

Industrial equipment and services group enX — which had to abandon the sale of its fleet management solutions operations to Bidvest — is now trading at levels that are less than half the share price at the time the mooted transaction was announced.