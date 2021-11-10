Companies / Industrials Stefanutti Stocks trims losses as asset sales continue The group has indicated that losses in continuing operations have more than halved in its six months to end-August B L Premium

Construction and engineering firm Stefanutti Stocks, which is battling to avoid joining recently delisted peers, says it has managed to more than halve losses in the businesses it intends to keep for its half-year to end-August.

The group said in a trading update it expects to report a loss per share from continuing operations of between 50c and 70c for its six months to end-August, an improvement of up to two thirds...