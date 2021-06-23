Markets

Gold edges higher on Jerome Powell’s more dovish tone

Metal rises the US Federal Reserve chair pledged to keep interest rates near zero for some time

23 June 2021 - 08:47 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell pledged to keep interest rates near zero for some time, though gains were capped by a slight uptick in the dollar as investors waited for further clarity on inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,781.18/oz, as of 4.20am GMT.

US gold futures gained 0.2% at $1,781.30/oz.

“Despite dovish comments from Powell, gold prices have not moved much higher, maybe because of the lingering fear from last week,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Gold prices plunged 6% last week after the Fed struck a hawkish tone and brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.

“Gold could be relatively in a rangebound market until we see further update on inflation and employment data,” Innes said.

However, Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the central bank’s intent to encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market, and not raise interest rates too quickly, based only on the fear of coming inflation.

Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Benchmark 10-year treasuries yields inched lower after Powell’s Congressional testimony.

The dollar index rose 0.1% in the session against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The rise in ‘dot plot’ projections, showing two policy rate hikes in 2023, shifted the gold market’s focus back towards the tapering timetable,” Standard Chartered analysts said in a note.

“A tapering timetable is still uncertain but is being discussed, which is a downside risk for gold prices.”

Elsewhere, silver climbed 0.8% to $25.95/oz, palladium rose 0.8% to $2,578.75. Platinum was up 0.4% at $1,083.01.

Reuters

JSE could benefit from positive global sentiment amid local third-wave threat

US officials have downplayed the threat of inflation, again, but locally SA is grappling with a surge in Covid-19 numbers
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data — June 22 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed before Powell testimony

Naspers and Prosus head the losers, dropping the most in six weeks and two weeks, respectively
Markets
15 hours ago
