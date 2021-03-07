Business THE BIG READ Bidvest cleans up in hygiene sector BL PREMIUM

Bidvest's decision more than five years ago to focus strongly on hygiene services as part of its international growth strategy in the UK and elsewhere in Europe has proven fortuitous given the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while there may be a push by others to get into this market as demand for hygiene services and related products increases, Bidvest is not too concerned about current competition...