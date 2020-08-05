Italtile appoints Brandon Wood as CFO

Bathroom-ware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, has reappointed Brandon Wood as CFO, with his previous position of executive director for retail falling away in a cost-cutting drive.

Wood was previously CFO at Italtile from 2013 to 2018, but before his reappointment to that position, was an executive director for retail at the group.

“In light of the board’s stated goal to streamline the group’s overhead cost structure, accelerated by the current Covid-19 era, the position of executive director: retail will fall away,” Italtile said.

Wood was appointed on August 3, and replaces Tsundzukani Mhlanga, who resigned at the end of June.

In morning trade on Wednesday Italtile’s share was down 0.1% to R10.38, having fallen 20.76% so far in 2020.

The group is due to release its results for the year to end-June on August 25, saying in a recent trading update SA’s Covid-19 lockdown had a severe effect on sales across its manufacturing, supply chain and retail operations.

