Tongaat Hulett accepts JSE’s public censure and hefty fine

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Wednesday that it has accepted a R7.5m fine from the JSE for publishing financial results between 2011 and 2018 that provided false information to shareholders.

The JSE has suspended R2.5m of the fine for five years, provided Tongaat not breach “material and important” listing rules during the period. The JSE said it took into account Tongaat’s full co-operation in its investigation.

Tongaat announced in November that it would pursue claims against some of its former executives, after a PwC investigation identified a number of undesirable accounting practices that, among other things, over-stated its profits.

The PwC investigation identified practices that led to revenue being recognised in earlier reporting periods than it should have been, and expenses being inappropriately capitalised to assets.

The company has been forced to restate previous financial results, including for the six months to end-September 2018, which resulted in total assets decreasing by about R12bn, or 34%.

Tongaat said on Wednesday that it co-operated with the JSE, and is committed to ensuring that no transgression of the listing requirements recur.

In afternoon trade, Tongaat’s share price was up 0.92% to R5.50, having fallen by about 93% over the past two years.

