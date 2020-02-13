Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat Hulett in talks to sell starch business

The sugar producer wants to reduce its SA debt by R8.1bn by March and is considering an equity raise

13 February 2020 - 10:43 karl gernetzky
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, whose share price has fallen more than two-thirds since resuming trading in February, said on Thursday it may sell its starch business as it battles a R13bn debt pile.

Tongaat did not go into further details, but wants to cut R8.1bn in debt by March 2021. It is also considering asking shareholders for about R4bn.

Shareholders, who had been prevented from exiting the company since June 2019, reacted to its return to the market on February 3 by pushing the shares down 67% to a record low.

The company, once one of the country’s most recognisable blue-chip stocks, has seen its share price battered by allegations of irregular accounting practices.

In the group’s six months to end-September, the starch and glucose business had contributed about 24% of operating profit, and about 26% of the R8bn in revenue. During the half-year, starch and glucose volumes had risen 4.5%, the company said.

It reported increased demand in the alcoholic beverages sector after customer marketing campaigns, the continuing growth in the coffee creamer sector, and the recapture of imported glucose volumes within the confectionary sector, which also benefited from new customer investments.  

After a strong recovery in volumes in the first half of the year in the starch and glucose operation, the group said it expected a slowdown in growth in its second half for this business, due to muted domestic market demand and operational constraints related to load-shedding.

In morning trade on Thursday Tongaat’s share price was up 2.5% to R3.98, having lost almost 70% so far in February.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Welcome back, Tongaat

Gavin Hudson, who took over as CEO of Tongaat Hulett last year, has done a commendable job fixing up the beleaguered sugar company after an ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Tongaat shares crash by two-thirds as investors jump ship

Shareholders push the shares down 67% to a record low as the scandal-hit agri-processing company resumes trading
Companies
1 week ago

Tongaat is back, facing 'massive challenge'

Future could become clearer when shares resume trading on JSE
Business
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tongaat wants JSE to lift suspension

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat chair says those behind irregularities will be held liable

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat investors back lifting borrowing restrictions

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.