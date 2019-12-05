Companies / Industrials WG Wearne sells non-core assets to improve solvency Consolidated Infrastructure Group has brought the assets, through subsidiary Drift Supersand, for nearly R50m BL PREMIUM

Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) has bought a quarry business and other assets from one of SA’s oldest suppliers of building and construction materials, WG Wearne, saying the deal is expected to boost its financial position.

CIG said the acquisitions, through wholly owned subsidiary Drift Supersand, will improve earnings and cash flow because of the synergies between the acquired granite quarry and its own operations in Muldersdrift near Krugersdorp.