WG Wearne sells non-core assets to improve solvency
Consolidated Infrastructure Group has brought the assets, through subsidiary Drift Supersand, for nearly R50m
05 December 2019 - 17:58
Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) has bought a quarry business and other assets from one of SA’s oldest suppliers of building and construction materials, WG Wearne, saying the deal is expected to boost its financial position.
CIG said the acquisitions, through wholly owned subsidiary Drift Supersand, will improve earnings and cash flow because of the synergies between the acquired granite quarry and its own operations in Muldersdrift near Krugersdorp.
