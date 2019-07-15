PSG Group may be interested in the maker of Liqui-Fruit, say analysts
Pioneer Foods is in talks and its share price looks attractive after losing 38% in the past year
15 July 2019 - 18:58
Pioneer Foods, which owns brands such as Weet-Bix, Liqui-Fruit and Sasko, may be on the radar of an investor wanting to take advantage of the decline in its share price, say analysts.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.