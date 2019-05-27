Universal Coal another step in Afrimat’s successful evolution

Listed open-pit mining group Afrimat’s evolution and appetite for acquisitions over the years is the reason the company stands out from its construction-linked peers.

Afrimat has changed a lot since it listed on the JSE on November 7 2006, where it debuted at R8.05 a share, resulting in a R1bn market capitalisation. The company’s market capitalisation is now R4.6bn, which goes against the depressing trend of declining market value among most construction-related companies.

“Five years ago, Afrimat was a much smaller company and we only focused on aggregates,” says CEO Andries van Heerden. Aggregate is a category of coarse particulate material used in construction, including sand, gravel and crushed stone.

Over the years, the group has made numerous acquisitions. One of the biggest changes in Afrimat’s structure has to be the establishment of a bulk commodities business after it bought Demaneng iron ore mine in the Northern Cape in 2017. The bulk commodities division supplies iron ore to local and international markets.

Higher iron ore prices boosted the company’s performance, despite the lacklustre performance of the construction business and mixed showing of the industrial minerals operations in the year ended February.

Now the company has set its sights on the acquisition of Australian-listed Universal Coal. Afrimat has made a non-binding offer to purchase Universal Coal for A$40c a share. The company is conducting due diligence on Universal Coal, which is a multi-mine coal producer that counts Eskom among its customers.

Universal Coal’s thermal coal mines include Kangala and the New Clydesdale Colliery, both in Mpumalanga. The two mines have separate off-take agreements with Eskom until 2023.