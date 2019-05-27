Universal Coal another step in Afrimat’s successful evolution
Diversification into mining has paid off handsomely and helped the company defy the demolition of the construction sector
Listed open-pit mining group Afrimat’s evolution and appetite for acquisitions over the years is the reason the company stands out from its construction-linked peers.
Afrimat has changed a lot since it listed on the JSE on November 7 2006, where it debuted at R8.05 a share, resulting in a R1bn market capitalisation. The company’s market capitalisation is now R4.6bn, which goes against the depressing trend of declining market value among most construction-related companies.
“Five years ago, Afrimat was a much smaller company and we only focused on aggregates,” says CEO Andries van Heerden. Aggregate is a category of coarse particulate material used in construction, including sand, gravel and crushed stone.
Over the years, the group has made numerous acquisitions. One of the biggest changes in Afrimat’s structure has to be the establishment of a bulk commodities business after it bought Demaneng iron ore mine in the Northern Cape in 2017. The bulk commodities division supplies iron ore to local and international markets.
Higher iron ore prices boosted the company’s performance, despite the lacklustre performance of the construction business and mixed showing of the industrial minerals operations in the year ended February.
Now the company has set its sights on the acquisition of Australian-listed Universal Coal. Afrimat has made a non-binding offer to purchase Universal Coal for A$40c a share. The company is conducting due diligence on Universal Coal, which is a multi-mine coal producer that counts Eskom among its customers.
Universal Coal’s thermal coal mines include Kangala and the New Clydesdale Colliery, both in Mpumalanga. The two mines have separate off-take agreements with Eskom until 2023.
As at the end of the 2018 financial year, about 80% of Universal’s sales were into the domestic markets, while the remaining 20% of sales were destined for high-value international markets.
The transaction is subject to the completion of the due diligence, finalisation of financing arrangements, and board and shareholder approval.
Afrimat says it is considering various financing alternatives for the transaction. Van Heerden has not ruled out a rights offer. “But we have not decided on the exact mechanism,” he says.
The company’s diversification into mining has paid off handsomely. In fact, in the year ended February 28, the bulk commodities business saved Afrimat.
Anthony Clark, an independent analyst from Small Talk Daily, says Demaneng, acquired and rehabilitated for about R400m, may turn out to be the best deal that Van Heerden has ever done.
Where does this affection for bulk commodities leave Afrimat’s construction business?
Van Heerden says the company still values the business. “We all know what the situation is with construction right now. We saw a decline in the construction materials’ profitability. But [construction materials] is still a significant part of our business. It accounts for almost half of our profits. Given the really tough market out there, I am very happy with what we achieved,” says Van Heerden.
He says Afrimat has no plans to restructure the construction business given the poor state of the construction sector. “The business is fit and healthy. We need to focus on execution and to serve customers well. We must just ensure that we secure work at appropriate margins,” he says.
Van Heerden cannot say with certainty what Afrimat will look like in five years but he is certain about one thing: the group will be more diversified and will still have one leg in the construction materials segment “because that is what we love doing”.
Indeed, Afrimat’s roots are in construction. When it went public, Afrimat was a black-empowered company supplying building materials to the building and construction industries. Formed in September 2006 through the merger of two leading construction supplies specialists, Lancaster and Prima, Afrimat has seen the good and the bad side of construction.
When the company went public, the SA economy was buoyant and the building and construction sector was booming. In 2005, the year prior to Afrimat’s listing, the economy grew 4.5%. SA’s GDP grew 5% in 2006. In the February 2006 budget speech, the government committed more than R400bn to fund public infrastructure over a three-year period.
At the time, construction was a good space to be in. But it is common knowledge that the industry has fallen drastically. Even Afrimat’s construction business felt the decline in construction in the year to end-February.