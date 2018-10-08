Battle for control of Murray and Roberts resumes

Aton has dismissed the claim, saying the recent attendance at Murray and Roberts shareholder meetings shows that 44 percent would not be sufficient to sway the outcome of the AGM. It has given an undertaking that it will restrict its voting to 50 percent less one at the November 2 meeting.

Murray and Roberts' approach to the Competition Appeal Court at the end of last month is the latest move in the hostile bid for control of what was once one of SA's most powerful construction firms. To date, the increasingly fractious battle for control, which was formally launched in April, has seen an unprecedented involvement by the takeover authorities as well as the competition authorities.

The privately owned German company, which had bought an initial stake in Murray and Roberts back in 2015, made an offer for control to Murray and Roberts shareholders in April this year2018. At that time, it had a stake of 29.99 percent. By early June, Aton had increased its holding to 44 percent.

In an unexpected move in May, Murray and Roberts' independent board, which opposed the R17-a-share offer from Aton and had advised shareholders to reject it, announced it had reached an "in principle" agreement with construction firm Aveng regarding a proposed tie-up between the two. Aton said at the time that Murray and Roberts' "sole intent appears to be to frustrate Aton's compelling proposition to Murray and Roberts' shareholders".

A shareholders meeting was called for June 19 to give shareholders an opportunity to vote on whether or not the Murray and Roberts board should proceed with the Aveng deal.

In early June, Murray and Roberts asked the Competition tribunal to prevent Aton from voting more than 29 percent at the upcoming shareholders' meeting to ensure it did not control the outcome of the meeting. Murray and Roberts argued that voting the shares it acquired after making its formal offer was tantamount to prior implementation of a merger, in contravention of the Competition Act. In a bid to ensure it could not control the outcome of the meeting, the tribunal ruled that Aton could vote the equivalent of 50 percent less one share.

The tribunal ruling was unnecessary as a remarkably high turnout saw 52 percent of shareholders vote in support of the Murray and Roberts board's Aveng proposal on June 19 against Aton's 44 percent.

Aton told the Competition Appeal Court last month it remains the case that its 44 percent does not give it voting control. It said that five institutional shareholders — the Public Investment CorporationPIC, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Allan Gray, Old Mutual and Vanguard — hold a combined 38.5 percent, and various empowerment and incentive trusts hold an additional 11.1 percent.

Both Murray and Roberts and Aton declined to comment on the latest outbreak of hostilities in this long, drawn-out battle.

