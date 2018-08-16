M&R expects 20% earnings increase

Multinational construction and engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) says it expects its earnings for the year ended June 30 to increase by at least 20%.

The expected increase in earnings points to another strong performance by its underground mining business.

At the release of its interim results early in 2018, M&R said it expected improvement in commodity prices and increased investment by mining companies to boost the business’s long-term growth potential.

While the group was experiencing improved trading conditions in the underground mining division, it flagged difficulties in the oil and gas, and power and water sectors, which experienced project delays in the first half of the financial year.

As a result, it said its focus was on cost reduction and improving operational performance in order to maintain and improve margins.

The underground mining business lifted the company’s performance in the first six months of the financial year, largely thanks to strong performance in key regions of Africa, Australasia and the Americas.

The group said it will release another statement "as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty as to the likely range" by which the company’s earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to increase.

It will release full-year results on August 29.

The detailed statement will indicate the extent to which the group has maintained the strong performance in the six-month period, when attributable earnings increased by 283% to R110m, from a previous loss of R60m.

Last week, M&R said it had withdrawn plans for a potential merger with struggling rival Aveng, saying there was "limited potential" for the deal to go through after its German suitor and biggest shareholder, Aton, blocked the deal.

M&R shares were down 1.53% on Wednesday at R16.75.

