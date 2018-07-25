First BAIC assembled in SA the fruit of strong ties between SA and China, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday jointly unveiled, via live video link, the first BAIC vehicle to be assembled in Africa.

The vehicle, an X25 compact SUV, was unveiled in front of hundreds of guests who included political leadership, captains of industry and heads of parastatals at BAIC SA’s new production facility in the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) special economic zone (SEZ) in Port Elizabeth.

The event took place during the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit being hosted by SA. In comments made during the live feed through to Port Elizabeth, both Xi and Ramaphosa expressed their pleasure over the BAIC project milestone.

"This [milestone] confirms the value of the relationship between our countries and the practical, solid co-operation that we enjoy at an investment level," said Ramaphosa, who went on to congratulate all involved.

In his comments and with reference to the agreements signed in 2015, Xi said the event demonstrated that China had kept its word.

He said China was now the largest vehicle manufacturing country in the world, adding that Africa and Asia had huge potential for growth and China would play a role in driving rapid growth on the African continent.

The event came as 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of bilateral trade, investment and economic relations between SA and China.

The BAIC SA investment came out of one of 26 bilateral agreements signed between the two countries in 2015.

The unveiling represented the first phase of an ultimately R11bn joint venture between Chinese manufacturer BAIC International and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to assemble vehicles for the South African market as well as markets across Africa.

The first phase focused on the construction of an assembly line, with other manufacturing elements such as a paint shop and press shop to be constructed at the facility at later stages.

BAIC, whose first vehicles will be produced on a semi-knocked down (SKD) basis, will produce vehicles on a completely knocked down (CKD) basis at a later stage and ultimately plans to operate a "full value chain" facility in the city.

The facility’s initial production target of 50,000 vehicles a year is expected to be ramped up to 100,000 vehicles when the plant is running at it full capacity.

Local jobs, of which more than 1000 have already been created, are expected to increase significantly as the various phases of the plant construction and operations progress. This includes jobs for SMMEs which to date have been awarded about R200m worth of contracts during the first phase of the project alone.

Speaking at the event, BAIC Group chairman Xu Heyi described the relationship between SA and China as one of "golden co-operation", which ensures the realisation of prosperity through Brics co-operation.

IDC CEO Geoffrey Qhena said the event would further redefine economic ties between SA and China.

BAIC is planning similar operations in Mexico, southeast Asia and India.