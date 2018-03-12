Companies / Industrials

York Timber’s share price leaps as market reacts to first-half results

12 March 2018 - 10:12 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

York Timber’s net asset value per share was R9.75 at December 31, indicating its share price is only about quarter of its book value.

The lumber producer’s share price rose 4% to R2.65 on Monday morning as the market reacted to its interim results, released late on Friday.

York reported interim revenue declined 3% to R922m for the six months to end-December, but after-tax profit nearly trebled, to R87m from R32m.

The results statement repeated past gripes that state-owned South African Forestry Company Limited (Safcol) was price gouging.

York said it had reduced the number of logs it bought from external suppliers by 48% while "utilising more of its own plantations on a sustainable basis".

"There was a weakening in industry lumber sales over the period, consistent with the slow local economic growth rate. The reduced demand impacted production of lumber, which decreased by 8% for the reporting period," the results statement said.

"Internationally the group has seen an increase in the demand for plywood and products with a high standard of specifications resulting in export volumes steadily increasing."

Agriculture missing from broad sweep of ETFs in local market

Zeder and Oceana could be part of the mix with food processors and chicken producers, writes Victoria Aadnesgaard
Opinion
26 days ago

The business of growing trees is growing like wildlife in Kenya

With help from a solar-powered Futurepump for water, Kenya is getting thousands of new trees, and entrepreneurs are earning more money
World
1 month ago

York gains from jump in asset appreciation

The revaluation of commercial plantations is key to the jump in earnings per share
Companies
5 months ago

York Timber suffers from price gouging by state-owned Safcol

South African Forestry Company increases log prices by 17%, which York considers ‘unreasonable’ and which has led to supply interruptions
Companies
5 months ago

Internal control deficiencies result in qualified audit opinion for state’s Safcol

The auditor-general says Safcol’s procurement processes are not fair, transparent and competitive, and proper control systems to safeguard its ...
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
VBS, the bank that rescued Zuma, put into ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sinopec and Chevron deal gets green light
Companies / Energy
3.
Stadio confident of hitting profit target
Companies
4.
Investors seek property funds with specialisation
Companies / Property
5.
Rand Merchant Bank introduces robots into the bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: York fans switch to amber on Norwegian firm
Opinion / Columnists

York gains from jump in asset appreciation
Companies / Industrials

York Timber suffers from price gouging by state-owned Safcol
Companies / Industrials

US and Canada at loggerheads over lumber tariffs
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.