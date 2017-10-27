VW lifts profit target as its ‘Dieselgate’ seems to be forgiven

Berlin — Volkswagen (VW) lifted its profit target for the year on Friday after cost cuts at its core vehicles division helped it outstrip third-quarter earnings forecasts.

The world’s largest car maker is spending billions of euros to reposition itself two years after a diesel emissions scandal, focusing on electrification of its mass-market and luxury brands while developing what it calls "digital mobility services" for those who do not want to own a vehicle.

"Earnings in the first nine months make us quite optimistic about the year as a whole," VW finance chief Frank Witter said. "This is a strong foundation we can build on."

Quarterly group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before special items jumped 15% to ¤4.31bn ($5.01bn) from ¤3.75bn a year ago, VW said on Friday. This beat even the highest estimate of ¤4.17bn in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

VW shares rose 1.9% to an eight-month high at ¤148.20 by 7.56am GMT, making them the biggest risers on the STOXX Europe 600 automobiles index, which was up 1%. VW said it booked ¤2.6bn in the three months ended September 30 to fix diesel engines in the US, confirming an announcement made last month that it will raise total provisions for its "Dieselgate" scandal to ¤25.1bn.

Wolfsburg-based VW said it expected the group’s operating margin to moderately exceed a target of between 6% and 7%, having previously said the margin would hit that range, and that its results benefited from cost cuts, agreed a year ago with labour unions, and growing vehicle sales.

"The results show that customers, at least abroad, are ready to forgive VW for the diesel scandal," NordLB analyst Frank Schwope who has a "Buy" rating on the stock, said. "The strength is enormous."

Quarterly, VW brand deliveries rose 7.3% on strong demand from China, the US and South America, almost triple the 2.7% gain in year-to-date sales, helped by solid orders for the new Tiguan SUV.

VW is in the midst of cutting thousands of jobs through natural attrition, has ceased unprofitable models, reduced parts complexities, and streamlined model development to lift the brand margin to at least 4% by 2020 and 6% by 2025, after 1.8% last year.

Group revenue may exceed last year’s ¤217.3bn by more than 4%, VW said, keeping its previous guidance. Nine-month revenue was up 6.8% to ¤170.9bn.

While VW is producing a strong operating performance, the car maker is facing a barrage of lawsuits from customers, investors and regulators over its Dieselgate scandal and is staking its future on a costly electric-vehicle (EV) programme.

Together with rivals Daimler and BMW, it has also become the target of investigations by European and German anti-trust staff into alleged collusion.

Reuters