Cashbuild expansion helps it to increases revenue

Cashbuild says revenue from the 20 new stores it opened since July 2015 contributed to a 4% increase in revenue for 2016’s second half.

It said yesterday that while new stores contributed to the increase, the 219 stores it had before the new ones remained at levels similar to those of the previous matching period.

The group said revenue, which included that of P&L Hardware, showed growth of 14% for the second quarter and 15% for the first half of the financial year when compared with those of the previous year.

The total number of items it sold over the period, from new and old stores, rose 6%, from 7% in the preceding half. Old stores contributed a 1% increase.

Cashbuild said that selling inflation was 3% higher at the end of December 2016 than the previous year’s prices while gross profit percentage margins remained at levels similar to those reported for the prior full year.