Companies / Healthcare

Adcock Ingram misses out on main ARV tender despite state’s localisation goal

SA pharmaceutical manufacturer overlooked as department of health awards half of R11bn antiretroviral tender to companies in India

19 July 2022 - 23:35 Katharine Child

A local pharmaceutical industry body is questioning why almost half of the main medicines in a three-year R11bn antiretroviral (ARV) tender will be bought from Indian companies while SA’s Adcock Ingram was overlooked.

The tender is awarded by the department of health every three years and covers all the ARV drugs used by the state in the world’s largest HIV treatment programme...

