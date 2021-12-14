Companies / Healthcare

Adcock flags profit bump as demand for OTC drugs improves

The group expects profits to rise by at least a fifth in its half-year to end-December, and SA’s cold and flu season had been largely absent in 2020

14 December 2021 - 12:16 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Adcock Ingram, which counts Panado painkillers and the cold and flu product Corenza C among its brands, expects half-year profits to rise by at least a fifth amid improving demand and an absence of retrenchment costs.

Headline earnings per share is expected to rise by at least 20% in the six months to end-December, from the 186.5c reported previously, the group said in an update.

Headline earnings is the primary profit measure in SA that excludes one-off items, and Adcock had generated R311.9m of it in the prior period, which was down 16.3% year on year.

Turnover in its over-the-counter segment had been under pressure as Covid-19 prompted changes in consumer behaviour, with the traditional cold and flu season not materialising as people stayed at home and donned masks. The group also incurred R33m in retrenchment costs towards the end of 2020.

The group said on Tuesday it has experienced improved demand in the current period for its over-the-counter and consumer healthcare products, and would release a more detailed trading update when it had a better idea of its expected profits.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Adcock’s shares were trading 2.51% higher at R47.40, having risen 3.04% so far in 2021, but having fallen almost 12% since the start of 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Adcock Ingram to shift product mix to protect its profit margins

Changes in consumer behaviour continue to put pressure on the group, but it has proceeded with an interim dividend and is looking to grow
Companies
9 months ago

Adcock Ingram eyes broad-based growth after striking product balance

Drug maker has been pushing into products that are not price regulated, which now contribute half of its revenue
Companies
3 months ago

Adcock Ingram holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The group’s revenue in the year to end-June improved, but faced pandemic-related costs
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka falls ill with ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Companies
3.
Shoprite forms joint venture with Sixty60 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
JSE launches private placements market
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol cuts Secunda guidance again amid coal woes
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Medicines looted in July riots yet to be recovered

National / Health

Adcock Ingram eyes broad-based growth after striking product balance

Companies / Healthcare

Adcock Ingram to shift product mix to protect its profit margins

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.