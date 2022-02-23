Companies / Healthcare Adcock Ingram gets profit bump as OTC drug demand picks up SA’s cold and flu season was largely absent in 2020, but the company says improved demand and innovative marketing helped it in 2021 B L Premium

Adcock Ingram, which counts Panado painkillers and the cold and flu product Corenza C among its brands, says an improvement in demand for over-the-counter (OTC) products and innovative marketing helped it grow trading profit by a quarter in its half year to end-December.

Turnover in its OTC segment was under pressure as Covid-19 prompted changes in consumer behaviour, with the traditional cold and flu season not materialising as more people stayed at home and wore masks. ..