How Medshield offers its members value, affordability and quality healthcare

When a 70-year-old member of Medshield medical scheme was treated for acute respiratory distress syndrome in 2018, the bill came to R6.6m.

To put this cost into context, it amounts to a staggering 118 years of contributions by that member. He would simply never have been able to pay that debt without Medshield’s cover, and he almost certainly would not be alive today without the treatment he had received.

“This is why we exist – to protect our members from catastrophic medical occurrences,” says Medshield’s principal officer, Thoneshan Naidoo. “And that’s why you need a medical aid.”

But medical aid cover remains a grudge purchase for many consumers who seem not to place as much stock in ensuring their own well-being as they would in tangible possessions such as their cars.

“People are not placing enough value on their own lives,” says Naidoo. “But when you are sick, you want to know that you’re financially covered and that your healthcare needs are seamlessly taken care of.”

For Medshield, the secret to countering the grudge element to buying medical aid cover is value: finding the optimal balance between affordability, increasing access to medical care, and improving the quality of healthcare.

Underpinning this value proposition is how a member’s contributions are used. And Medshield, a not-for-profit organisation that is one of only three self-administered medical schemes in SA, is able to unlock substantial value for its members.

“Because we’re not driven by a profit motive, we can focus on looking after our members by ploughing money back into the scheme. We’re able to fund richer benefits, reduce contribution increases and lower co-payments, all to the benefit of our members,” says Naidoo.

Despite posting a R100m deficit in its 2018 financial year, Medshield remains in an enviable and sustainable financial position. It has earned its 12th straight AA annual rating by respected ratings agency GCR; its reserves of R1.9bn gives it a solvency level of 38%, well above the statutory requirement of 25%; it paid out R3.1bn in claims in 2018, with an average claims payout figure of 94%; and, despite a flat industry, its membership has grown by 4.1% to 162,000.