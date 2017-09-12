Companies / Healthcare

NEW LISTINGS

Bophelo share up but still early days

12 September 2017 - 06:31 Michelle Gumede
Picture: ISTOCK
- Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

The market initially appeared to have adopted a wait-and-see approach to newly listed special acquisitions group RH Bophelo, with its share price remaining relatively flat since listing.

But the share price has perked up somewhat this month, gaining about 13% so far. Most of that gain came from one day’s trading.

Portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management Casparus Treurnicht said the company still had much to prove before its liquidity levels showed up on the counter.

"Since listing, there were also 20 days when no shares were exchanged," he said.

Equity analyst at Mvunonala Holdings Matthew Zunckel agreed, saying it was still early days for RH Bophelo as it had not concluded its first deal yet, with the only asset under its belt the cash raised on listing.

Shareholders will pay very close attention to the details of its first deal, which it is busy working on

The company, which listed initially as a special-purpose acquisition vehicle in mid-July, raised R500m that it said would be used for the acquisition of infrastructure assets.

Zunckel said it was a vote of confidence in the company’s strategy that it was able to raise the R500m capital it sought, but "shareholders will pay very close attention to the details of their first deal, which they are busy working on and will likely announce over the next six months or so".

The company plans on working with small and independent hospitals, mostly in peri-urban areas and not on prime properties, to offer affordable healthcare to South African citizens who are willing to pay for healthcare but cannot afford the mainstream private hospital prices.

According to CEO Quinton Zunga, at least 20% of the people using public-sector facilities would be willing and able to afford low-cost healthcare and alleviate the pressure on government resources.

Zunckel said because Bophelo’s strategy was to buy brownfields operations that were much cheaper on a per bed basis than listed players, they would need to make sure they did not overpay for assets.

If RH Bophelo could garner the support of medical aid schemes that would help in achieving the volume growth needed, he said.

"However, the strategy is a very long-term one.

"Management will have to conclude many deals before they have the scale necessary to achieve an adequate level of return for shareholders," Zunckel said.

gumedem@businesslive.co.za

PROFILE: Quinton Zunga plans to disrupt SA’s private health-care sector

An investment banker has created a black-owned private health-care player that aims to put pressure on other private companies by providing more ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

COMPANY COMMENT: RH Bophelo braves affordable healthcare

Much will depend on the company’s ability to find infrastructure in which to invest before the JSE’s two-year deadline flies past
Companies
1 month ago

New healthcare firm ‘has potential’

RH Bophelo is targeting South Africans who cannot afford exorbitant private healthcare costs but are willing to pay for affordable quality care
Companies
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Beyond the Gupta wedding: shining a light on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Property companies consider dumping KPMG amid ...
Companies / Property
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA may be illegal
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
More pain for Bell Pottinger over Gupta account ...
Companies
5.
How Bank of Baroda was overwhelmed by suspicious ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.