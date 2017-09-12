Bophelo share up but still early days

The company, which listed initially as a special-purpose acquisition vehicle in mid-July, raised R500m that it said would be used for the acquisition of infrastructure assets.

Zunckel said it was a vote of confidence in the company’s strategy that it was able to raise the R500m capital it sought, but "shareholders will pay very close attention to the details of their first deal, which they are busy working on and will likely announce over the next six months or so".

The company plans on working with small and independent hospitals, mostly in peri-urban areas and not on prime properties, to offer affordable healthcare to South African citizens who are willing to pay for healthcare but cannot afford the mainstream private hospital prices.

According to CEO Quinton Zunga, at least 20% of the people using public-sector facilities would be willing and able to afford low-cost healthcare and alleviate the pressure on government resources.

Zunckel said because Bophelo’s strategy was to buy brownfields operations that were much cheaper on a per bed basis than listed players, they would need to make sure they did not overpay for assets.

If RH Bophelo could garner the support of medical aid schemes that would help in achieving the volume growth needed, he said.

"However, the strategy is a very long-term one.

"Management will have to conclude many deals before they have the scale necessary to achieve an adequate level of return for shareholders," Zunckel said.

