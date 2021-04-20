Companies / Financial Services Absa CEO Daniel Mminele steps down due to strategic differences with board Mminele and Absa have agreed to a ‘no fault’ separation that will see him exit his role on April 30 due to disagreement over the bank’s strategy BL PREMIUM

Daniel Mminele, the first black executive to lead Absa, will exit his role as CEO at the end of April, roughly 16 months into the role, due to differences with executives over the strategic direction of the country’s third-biggest banking group by assets.

Confirming an earlier Business Day article, Absa said in a statement on Tuesday that the group had reached an agreement with Mminele that would see him step down as a director and group CEO with effect from April 30...