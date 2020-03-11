Companies / Financial Services New Absa boss Daniel Mminele to review implementation of bank’s strategy But he does not expect to make any big changes BL PREMIUM

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele, who presided over his first annual results presentation on Wednesday, says he will conduct a review of the business before plunging into any adjustments in the group’s strategy.

Mminele became the bank’s first black CEO in January after 20 years with the Reserve Bank, where he served as deputy governor for a decade before his departure in June 2019.