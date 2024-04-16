Court rejects bid to see Habib Bank books
16 April 2024 - 05:00
Depositors at the defunct Habib Overseas Bank have tried in vain to compel the bank’s liquidators to hand over the company’s books of accounts, which they say three potential buyers of the lender want to see before putting in offers.
The depositors, under the banner of Elite Group, approached the high court in Pretoria, seeking an order directing the bank’s liquidator, Zeenath Kajee, to share with them information from those books for inspection...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.