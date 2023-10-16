Sasfin misses deadline to release results, says JSE
Company must post results by end-October to avoid suspension from the local bourse
16 October 2023 - 14:54
Bank and wealth management company Sasfin Holdings has missed the cut-off date for releasing financial statements and stands to be suspended from the JSE should it not release them by the end of October, says the bourse.
Companies are supposed to release results within three months of their year-end. In Sasfin’s case that was the end of June. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.