The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has provisionally withdrawn the operating licence of Salt Asset Management, which was recently implicated in an Al Jazeera investigation into alleged money laundering for a global gold smuggling ring.
The provisional withdrawal means the firm is barred from conducting business as a financial services provider (FSP) under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) act. It also cannot render any financial services to clients or on behalf of any financial product provider until such time as the FSCA opts to rescind its licence withdrawal...
FSCA provisionally withdraws Salt Asset Management’s licence
The provisional withdrawal means the firm is barred from conducting business as a financial services provider
