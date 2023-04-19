Companies / Financial Services

FSCA provisionally withdraws Salt Asset Management’s licence

The provisional withdrawal means the firm is barred from conducting business as a financial services provider

BL Premium
19 April 2023 - 11:39 Garth Theunissen

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has provisionally withdrawn the operating licence of Salt Asset Management, which was recently implicated in an Al Jazeera investigation into alleged money laundering for a global gold smuggling ring.

The provisional withdrawal means the firm is barred from conducting business as a financial services provider (FSP) under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) act. It also cannot render any financial services to clients or on behalf of any financial product provider until such time as the FSCA opts to rescind its licence withdrawal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.