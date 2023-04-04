Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
New assistance includes anti-tank rockets, advanced radar systems and fuel trucks as Ukraine prepares spring offensive against Russian forces
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
The ability of law-enforcement authorities to investigate and prosecute complex financial crime is to be boosted by the creation of a special forensic service unit responsible for monitoring money laundering and suspicious financial transactions.
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) announced on Tuesday it established a new shared state forensic capability (SFC) unit that will see specialised resources in forensic accounting, financial analysis and related services supporting law enforcement and other relevant authorities in pursuing high priority criminal matters. The FIC described the formation of the unit as a “game changer” that will enhance its ability to share intelligence with law enforcement agencies...
FIC’s new forensic unit to help investigate financial crimes
Forensic accountants and financial analysts to focus on money laundering and dodgy deals
