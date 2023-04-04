National

FIC’s new forensic unit to help investigate financial crimes

Forensic accountants and financial analysts to focus on money laundering and dodgy deals

04 April 2023 - 18:35 Linda Ensor and Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 04 April 2023 - 20:25

The ability of law-enforcement authorities to investigate and prosecute complex financial crime is to be boosted by the creation of a special forensic service unit responsible for monitoring money laundering and suspicious financial transactions.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) announced on Tuesday it established a new shared state forensic capability (SFC) unit that will see specialised resources in forensic accounting, financial analysis and related services supporting law enforcement and other relevant authorities in pursuing high priority criminal matters. The FIC described the formation of the unit as a “game changer” that will enhance its ability to share intelligence with law enforcement agencies...

