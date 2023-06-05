Companies / Financial Services

Absa shareholders approve group’s B-BBEE deal

The transaction will see thousands of Absa employees become shareholders with previously disadvantaged staff eligible for a deal sweetener

05 June 2023 - 12:47 Garth Theunissen

Absa Group shareholders have approved the banking group’s R10bn broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) transaction, paving the way for the company to sustainably achieve at least 25% black ownership.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on June 2, after Absa’s AGM, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions needed to give effect to the transaction, including increasing the group’s authorised share capital...

