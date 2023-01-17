Momentum Metropolitan certified as a Top Employer for third consecutive year

The financial services group has steadily and significantly improved its overall Top Employers rating year on year — from 66.15% in 2021 to 75.98% in 2022, and 82.44% in 2023. This highlights annual improvement in particular areas of the company, as well as the evolution of best practices.

“Our #ThinkHumanFirst mantra is our steadfast reminder of the importance of great people management practices and the need to constantly improve and evolve,” says Lettie-Basani Phume, group human capital executive at Momentum Metropolitan.

“An energised and engaged workforce that feels valued and respected will be best motivated to serve the strategic goals of the company and success of the business.”

A closer look at Momentum Metropolitan's 2023 certification scores

Momentum Metropolitan showed improved performance in five of the six domains compared with last year. It rated particularly highly in the Engage and Unite domains, with scores of 84.25% and 92.9% respectively, pegging it above the global benchmark.

“Our scores in almost all the categories have improved, but I'm particularly proud of the domains in which we have excelled — Engage and Unite — as these speak to positive shared experiences and mutual respect from and for all our employees,” says Phume.

Extensive refurbishments of many of the company’s office spaces during the pandemic lockdowns may have contributed to a positive uptick in the Shape domain, which includes a focus on work environments.