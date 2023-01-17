Production resumes after deadly rioting at nickel smelter

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
The president has told stakeholders that Eskom is ‘too big to fail’ and solutions must be found with government help
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Business Day TV speaks to Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Jakarta — Production at an Indonesian nickel smelter owned by China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry resumed on Tuesday, police said, after operations were suspended due to a protest and rioting in which two workers were killed.
An Indonesian and a Chinese worker died, while vehicles and dormitories were torched during the clashes at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter, a unit of Jiangsu Delong, which involved protesters, workers and security guards.
“The situation at GNI in North Morowali is relatively conducive and the company has restarted operation,” Central Sulawesi police spokesperson Didik Supranoto said.
“Hundreds of employees have arrived at the site,” he said, sharing a video showing workers wearing grey uniforms and yellow helmets arriving on motorcycles while police officers guarded the entrance into the facility.
GNI could not be reached for comment. In a statement on Monday, it said it is working with police to investigate the cause of the clashes.
Indonesia’s police chief on Monday said 500 police and military personnel have been deployed to secure the nickel smelting facility, and more would reinforce.
GNI launched the smelter, which has an annual output capacity of 1.8-million tonnes, in late 2021. An estimated $2.7bn was invested to build the smelter.
There are about 11,000 Indonesian workers at GNI’s plant and 1,300 foreign personnel, according to Indonesian police.
China’s embassy in Indonesia condemned the violence.
“We, as the Indonesian government did, condemn this vile incident, during which the violent breaking into the industrial park caused casualties of Chinese and Indonesian staff and damage of facilities in the park,” the embassy said in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Production resumes after deadly rioting at nickel smelter
Jakarta — Production at an Indonesian nickel smelter owned by China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry resumed on Tuesday, police said, after operations were suspended due to a protest and rioting in which two workers were killed.
An Indonesian and a Chinese worker died, while vehicles and dormitories were torched during the clashes at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter, a unit of Jiangsu Delong, which involved protesters, workers and security guards.
“The situation at GNI in North Morowali is relatively conducive and the company has restarted operation,” Central Sulawesi police spokesperson Didik Supranoto said.
“Hundreds of employees have arrived at the site,” he said, sharing a video showing workers wearing grey uniforms and yellow helmets arriving on motorcycles while police officers guarded the entrance into the facility.
GNI could not be reached for comment. In a statement on Monday, it said it is working with police to investigate the cause of the clashes.
Indonesia’s police chief on Monday said 500 police and military personnel have been deployed to secure the nickel smelting facility, and more would reinforce.
GNI launched the smelter, which has an annual output capacity of 1.8-million tonnes, in late 2021. An estimated $2.7bn was invested to build the smelter.
There are about 11,000 Indonesian workers at GNI’s plant and 1,300 foreign personnel, according to Indonesian police.
China’s embassy in Indonesia condemned the violence.
“We, as the Indonesian government did, condemn this vile incident, during which the violent breaking into the industrial park caused casualties of Chinese and Indonesian staff and damage of facilities in the park,” the embassy said in a statement.
Reuters
Xiang Guangda’s huge bet on nickel has backfired badly
Sibanye approves R10.5bn in capex for Finland project
CLYDE RUSSELL: Mend mining’s image to attract new entrants to industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sibanye approves R10.5bn in capex for Finland project
CLYDE RUSSELL: Mend mining’s image to attract new entrants to industry
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.