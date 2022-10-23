×

Companies / Financial Services

Vunani looks to renewables after coal fires earnings growth

Company will also focus on its gaming and property portfolios

23 October 2022 - 16:14 Marc Hasenfuss

Vunani Capital Partners (VCP), which is listed on the Equity Express Securities Exchange, intends mobilising strong cash flows from its coal-mining investments to secure new opportunities in the renewable energy sphere.

VCP released on Friday a robust set of interim results to end-August with more than R70m in dividends received from its investments in associates. Profit before tax, including a huge uplift in equity accounted earnings, was up almost fourfold to R83m with the interim dividend hiked markedly to 38c a share (previously 3c)...

