There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
President releases his plan to implement recommendations in the state capture inquiry report, while ANC accuses chair of going ’outside the commission’s remit’
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
China’s president unveils his all-powerful Politburo standing committee and it is loaded with his allies
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
Vunani Capital Partners (VCP), which is listed on the Equity Express Securities Exchange, intends mobilising strong cash flows from its coal-mining investments to secure new opportunities in the renewable energy sphere.
VCP released on Friday a robust set of interim results to end-August with more than R70m in dividends received from its investments in associates. Profit before tax, including a huge uplift in equity accounted earnings, was up almost fourfold to R83m with the interim dividend hiked markedly to 38c a share (previously 3c)...
Vunani looks to renewables after coal fires earnings growth
Company will also focus on its gaming and property portfolios
