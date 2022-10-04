×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

‘Big squeeze’: Hollard frets over falling life cover

Analyst says rising cost of living is the chief culprit

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 19:14 Garth Theunissen

Hollard, SA’s biggest privately owned insurance group, is fretting over the falling number of consumers who have life insurance.

According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s (FSCA) 2022 Financial Sector Outlook Study, only 10% of SA consumers have life insurance now, down from about 12% in 2019. Mark Berrington, head of strategy and insights at Hollard, says while this is likely due to a combination of factors, he believes the rising cost of living is the chief culprit, which is causing consumers to ditch their life insurance in an attempt to bolster their disposable income...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.