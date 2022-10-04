×

Companies / Financial Services

Prudential Authority approves Capitec’s life insurance business

The insurance segment was the bank’s second-biggest by profit in recent financial results

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 15:02 Nico Gous

The Prudential Authority has granted Capitec a licence to start its own life insurance business as SA’s biggest retail lender by customer numbers recently saw strong growth in the number of insured clients.

Capitec offers long-term insurance products including credit insurance (underwritten by Guardrisk) and a funeral plan, underwritten by Centriq. Credit insurance provides cover for the settlement of debt in the event of death, permanent or temporary disability, and retrenchment...

