SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam has warned its clients to brace themselves for a potential delay in the repair of their damaged vehicles due to a crunch in the availability of vehicle parts caused in part by Covid-19.
The global supply bottlenecks have also affected the availability of electronic and other related equipment, Santam said in a statement on Monday...
Santam warns clients of potential delays in repairs due to car parts shortage
War in Ukraine, flood damage to vehicle manufacturing facilities and the harbour in KwaZulu-Natalas well as the stringent lockdowns in China, have worsened the situation
SA's largest short-term insurer Santam has warned its clients to brace themselves for a potential delay in the repair of their damaged vehicles due to a crunch in the availability of vehicle parts caused in part by Covid-19.
The global supply bottlenecks have also affected the availability of electronic and other related equipment, Santam said in a statement on Monday...
