Companies / Financial Services

Santam warns clients of potential delays in repairs due to car parts shortage

War in Ukraine, flood damage to vehicle manufacturing facilities and the harbour in KwaZulu-Natalas well as the stringent lockdowns in China, have worsened the situation

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 21:02 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam has warned its clients to brace themselves for a potential delay in the repair of their damaged vehicles due to a crunch in the availability of vehicle parts caused in part by Covid-19.

The global supply bottlenecks have also affected the availability of electronic and other related equipment, Santam said in a statement on Monday...

