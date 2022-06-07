Companies / Financial Services Santam buys remaining 49% of insurance technology company JaSure Acquisition is part of JSE-listed insurer’s digitalisation drive in the wake of Covid-19 which severely disrupted its business model B L Premium

Short-term insurance giant Santam has bought the remainder of insurance technology company JaSure it didn’t already own to bolster its digital offerings for commercial and personal clients.

The remaining 49% of JaSure was bought for an undisclosed amount, the JSE-listed insurer said in a statement on Tuesday. JaSure sold the initial 51% stake to Santam in 2020...