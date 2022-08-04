Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Tencent hopes this latest major foreign deal since a regulatory crackdown in late 2020 will help it to offset some pressures in the Chinese gaming market
Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
For women in white-collar industries, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of going to work — but now many are questioning whether it’s worth the pain
Dortmund and Liepzig out to break decade-long winning streak
From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator experiences
Asset manager Mergence Investment Managers has appointed Sholto Dolamo as its new MD with effect from July 1.
The new appointment comes just two months after Dolamo resigned from Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about R2.3-trillion in government employees’ pension savings...
Mergence Investment Managers appoints Sholto Dolamo as new MD
Dolamo has held senior roles at the PIC, including acting chief investment officer
Asset manager Mergence Investment Managers has appointed Sholto Dolamo as its new MD with effect from July 1.
The new appointment comes just two months after Dolamo resigned from Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about R2.3-trillion in government employees' pension savings...
