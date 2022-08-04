×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Mergence Investment Managers appoints Sholto Dolamo as new MD

Dolamo has held senior roles at the PIC, including acting chief investment officer

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 14:05 Andries Mahlangu

Asset manager Mergence Investment Managers has appointed Sholto Dolamo as its new MD with effect from July 1.

The new appointment comes just two months after Dolamo resigned from Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about R2.3-trillion in government employees’ pension savings...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.