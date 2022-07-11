Investors take a new look at prospects in logistics infrastructure

US dollar stifles demand for bullion
Quarterly statistics show the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime
Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Miner says investment in 10MW of emergency power generation has paid off
Elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, as well as persistent electricity supply disruptions given as reasons for downward GDP revisions
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Primatologist Barbie unveiled as part of toymaker’s Inspiring Women Series
Senegalese superstar, who won the last award in 2019, favoured to win again
A ‘learning journey’ was a positive first step in creating substantive changes to local food systems
The prospect of money flowing into SA’s poor rail and ports infrastructure, coupled with fresh opportunities to capitalise on the commodity boom, are prompting private equity investors to focus more on logistics investments and less on energy infrastructure.
The move is driven in part by the ripple effects of the Russian war in Ukraine on coal supply, which have raised demand, said Langa Madonko, investment principal at Summit Africa...
