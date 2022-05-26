Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual Insure claims surge to 2,200 after floods Waves of KZN damage claims hit while insurer is still recovering from Covid-19 pandemic B L Premium

Old Mutual said on Thursday it received 2,200 short-term insurance claims after the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April, and it is still tallying up the numbers for the second deluge that struck the province earlier in May.

Weather-related disaster cases are a problem for insurance companies as they may have to increase premiums to cope with soaring costs...