Old Mutual Insure claims surge to 2,200 after floods
Waves of KZN damage claims hit while insurer is still recovering from Covid-19 pandemic
26 May 2022 - 20:01
Old Mutual said on Thursday it received 2,200 short-term insurance claims after the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April, and it is still tallying up the numbers for the second deluge that struck the province earlier in May.
Weather-related disaster cases are a problem for insurance companies as they may have to increase premiums to cope with soaring costs...
