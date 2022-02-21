Old Mutual pleads innocent in R1.2bn lawsuit over transfers in Fidentia scandal
Court hears Old Mutual Unit Trust management failed to protect rights of beneficiaries — including mineworkers’ widows and orphans
21 February 2022 - 20:18
Old Mutual is facing a R1.2bn lawsuit over alleged due diligence failures in 2004 involving transfers linked to the Fidentia scandal.
Living Hands Umbrella Trust it taking Old Mutual Unit Trust management (OMUT) to task for liquidating investments when Fidentia bought Living Hands in 2004...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now