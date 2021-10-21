National

Fidentia fraudster J Arthur Brown released on parole

Former Fidentia boss was found guilty on two counts of fraud after more than R1bn from a trust fund went missing

21 October 2021 - 15:59 Philani Nombembe
J Arthur Brown, one of the few high-stakes fraudsters to go to jail. Picture: Esa Alexander
J Arthur Brown, one of the few high-stakes fraudsters to go to jail. Picture: Esa Alexander

Disgraced former Fidentia boss and convicted fraudster J Arthur Brown has been released on parole.

Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesperson for the department of correctional services, said Brown was released on Thursday after serving seven years of his 15 year sentence after being found guilty on two counts of fraud.

Brown was accused of using investors’ funds for his personal gain and initially faced a more 100 charges relating to the disappearance of more than R1bn from a trust that paid money from a mineworkers’ provident fund to widows and orphans of workers. 

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the department of correctional services, said Brown was released from prison on Thursday. The pension fund fraudster has served seven years of his 15 year sentence.

“This decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board, having assessed Brown’s profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration,” Nxumalo said in a statement.

“Classified as a first-time offender with a positive support system, Brown’s parole placement is in line with section 73 of the Correctional Services Act. The act determines the minimum period of sentence that must be served before consideration may be given for possible parole placement.”

Nxumalo said Brown was originally scheduled for release in August 2019 “but he could not be placed on parole at the time as there was a need for further profiling”.

He said Brown took responsibility for the offences he committed and was remorseful.

“Having completed all the identified programmes as per his correctional sentence plan, Brown was assessed and reports by specialists recommended parole placement,” Nxumalo said.

“The victim-offender dialogue programme is to continue as there is a need to reach out to all his secondary victims. Brown will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires on December 2 2028.”

Brown was in 2014 sentenced to an effective 15 years behind bars for two fraud charges after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside his previous sentence of a suspended jail term and a fine of R150,000 in May 2013 by the Western Cape High Court.

Brown had approached the Constitutional Court, which dismissed his application.

TimesLIVE

Extension by Reserve Bank lifts Steinhoff’s settlement prospects

Shares rise 12%, putting the company on track for the biggest advance since the end of August
Companies
3 days ago

Ace Magashule’s lawyer wants list of witnesses from state

The suspended ANC secretary-general’s corruption case has been postponed to November 3 for pretrial
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa urges ANC candidates to fix finances and service delivery

President says contenders have pledged to end scourges of corruption and patronage
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe ...
National
2.
Wage deal struck in steel sector, Seifsa says
National
3.
Is Transnet the next Eskom?
National
4.
Ramaphosa names Jeff Radebe as an envoy to ...
National
5.
Incentives in store to encourage over 60s to get ...
National / Health

Related Articles

PETER MANN: How officials got Digital Vibes to top the tender list

Opinion

Credit Suisse to pay nearly $475m for role in Mozambique looting

Companies

Boeing’s 737 Max crisis was not one man’s fault

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.