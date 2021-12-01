‘You don’t need a lot of money to be a philanthropist’

Focusing on talent is a great way for children to flex their philanthropical muscles. Keen bakers could gift treats to socially isolated neighbours; budding musicians could host a fundraiser; and older children could pass on skills they’ve mastered.

Treasure

Perhaps your philanthropic budget stretches into the hundreds of thousands, or maybe your child has the sum total of this week’s pocket money to give. It’s about maximising the positive impact of what you can afford to spend, even if that’s simply aligning existing outflows with your cause, such as shopping small or local.

Another tip is to think broadly and consider whether time-sensitive, one-off donations could be more impactful abroad due to currency conversion rates.

Get researching and get clever about what you’ve got to give and the causes you’re passionate about.

Ties

There’s a reason the saying “it’s not what you know but who you know” exists. It is important to screen your personal network of family, sports teammates, friends and work colleagues to see who you can join forces with.

Leveraging one another’s skill sets and networks can amplify your impact, or perhaps your role is to be the catalyst, to connect people who together can bring about great change.

Tell us more about the role strategy plays in philanthropy .

In sharing your gifts with the world, it pays to be as clear and structured as possible. Know your goals, your personal focus and giving strategy, and check that your actions are both impactful and positive.

A clear strategy defines investment amounts and timelines. See if it makes sense to set up your own charitable structure, consider your preference for short- or long-term engagements, know how to stop emotions overwhelming decisions, and identify who’ll keep an eye on your financial safety.

Also, be as well-versed as possible on how to find the right partner or charity organisation, the pros and cons of local vs global engagement, how to effectively measure your impact, and any tax implications.

What causes does Julius Baer support?

Over the past 50 years, the Julius Baer Foundation has been dedicated to making meaningful and impactful contributions to society.

Through its Wealth Inequality Initiative, the foundation supports projects that help to counterbalance the wealth gap that exists in society. Such initiatives go beyond poverty reduction, they aim to bring together various stakeholders to create mutually beneficial partnerships.

Locally, the foundation is a proud supporter of Christel House SA in Cape Town. This non-profit school takes a “whole child” approach to education to help unlock the potential of some of the country’s most disadvantaged young people.

Another of chief causes the foundation supports is the search for alternative solutions to replace plastics on the planet.

