Julius Baer's head of wealth planning's seven tips on how to preserve your wealth

The turbulence caused by Covid-19 has made people realise that perhaps they should take a fresh look at their asset portfolios and also their lifestyles.

There is a renewed focus on quality of life. Retirement planning is no longer driven primarily by age, but also by affordability: how much liquidity is needed sustain my lifestyle?

Covid-19 is also making people more conscious of their own mortality, which is leading them to carry out not just medical but also financial health checks, rebase their financial position, and get their affairs in order. All these factors are likely to have a lasting and positive impact on wealth preservation.

Paving the way for the future

Preserving wealth for one or more lifetimes requires long-term, strategic thinking. With the largest ever intergenerational wealth transfer on the horizon, there has never been a greater need to plan how future generations will carry on their families’ legacies, preserving not only wealth but also values that have the power to stand the test of time and create positive impact. Philanthropy is important for families that wish to have a purpose and align their values with their wealth, by focusing on one or various sectors such as conservation, the environment, wealth inequality, or culture. In particular, in light of the pandemic, the desire to use wealth to support those less fortunate may have become more relevant than ever.