Julius Baer’s chief investment officer: Lessons learnt from the pandemic

In conversation with Yves Bonzon, group chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer:

Shortly before the 2008 financial crisis, you pulled out of equities. Surely, you could not have seen the Covid-19 pandemic on the horizon?

That’s correct. I would describe the 2008 crisis as an endogenous mechanism. It had drivers you could track, monitor, and understand. We were able to understand the kind of policy response that needed to be implemented to stem the contagion effect in the system.

The pandemic was of a different nature. The economic system at the time was very solid and stable. The world economy and financial markets were hit by something that some have compared to a natural catastrophe. By definition, you cannot predict earthquakes reliably. You know they can happen, but it’s the strategic structure of your portfolio that protects you against these unpredictable events.

How do you respond when they happen after all? And what have we observed last year?

Though we did not predict the pandemic, we navigated it well and, to a certain extent, took advantage of opportunities in market. We understood what was needed from governments to stabilise the economy and shield the private sector from permanent losses, including the negative wealth effect of falling asset prices.

The policy response has been rapid. In the 1930s, during the Great Depression in the US, it took a few years for the government to develop the correct policy response, including debasing the dollar against gold. In 2008, it took about a year and a half until we got the right policy response from Washington. Last year it took three weeks. It’s tremendous progress.

What was the biggest financial story to come out of the pandemic?

It's all about acceleration. Digitalisation in the economy was accelerated. The transition towards a new approach to macroeconomic policymaking, including the use of fiscal deficits, was accelerated.