Sustainable investments aced the Covid-19 ‘acid test’: Julius Baer expert

The long-standing belief that sustainable investments are more resilient in times of crisis has proved to be true during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a world looking to emerge from the most devastating pandemic in a century, the case for building a better, more sustainable and resilient “normal” is clearer than ever.

We sat down with Silvia Wegmann, head of sustainable investment solutions at Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer to better understand how companies need to adapt to a post-pandemic future.

What has been the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on sustainable investing?

When I decided to focus on sustainable investments more than 14 years ago, there weren’t more than a handful of books or essays on the topic. Over time, sustainability has become a fundamental part of investors’ vocabularies. However, there have been strong critics who see sustainability-themed strategies as mainly a bull-market trend, which could falter at the first sight of a downturn.

The Covid-19 crisis served as an “acid test” and sustainable investing can finally show what it’s made of.