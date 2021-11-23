Toast the continent’s success stories at the virtual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Champagne is undoubtedly one of the most iconic drinks in the world.

It was accidentally discovered centuries ago by winemakers who went on to found some of the most renowned champagne houses. Today, only bubbly produced in the Champagne region of France may proudly bear the name “champagne”.

The sparkling sip was first brought to prominence by French king Hugh Capet, who began serving it at official dinners at his royal palace. In 1715, the Duke of Orléans introduced it to the rich and famous and it has, ever since, been associated with quality and status. So much so that the sound of a champagne cork popping has become synonymous with success.

That’s why Absa established the Absa Champagne Festival — now the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival — 20 years ago to celebrate the successes of the bank’s clients across the continent.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s festival will be a virtual affair on November 25. Hosted by award-winning journalist Bruce Whitfield and acclaimed fashion designer Noni Gasa, it will feature top-tier performances by musicians Langa Mavuso and Craig Lucas as well as online tastings from a wide variety of Champagne producers and importers.

Most importantly, it will bring together Absa’s Corporate and Investment Banking clients, finance industry movers and shakers, and the public to toast success stories from across Africa.

“The past two years [of the Covid-19 pandemic] have brought about many obstacles, but also many great stories of bravery, triumph and resilience of the human spirit. Our tenacity, hope and drive help us bring our possibilities to life — and there’s no more fitting way to celebrate than with a glass of champagne in hand,” says Clement Motale, head of marketing and corporate relations at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.