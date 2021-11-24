Cheers! You’re invited to the free Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

“The past two years have brought about many obstacles, but also many great stories of bravery, triumph and resilience of the human spirit. Our tenacity, hope and drive help us bring our possibilities to life — and there’s no more fitting way to celebrate than with a glass of champagne in hand,” says Clement Motale, head of marketing and corporate relations at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

The financial services provider is inviting you to toast Africa’s tomorrow at this year's installment of the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, which is FREE for everyone to attend. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, this event will be a virtual affair and is taking place on November 25 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

We spoke to Motale to find out more:

Tell us about the history of this event.

For Absa, champagne describes the same commitment to succeed that exists between the bank and its clients. It is, in fact, against this backdrop that the bank started the Absa Champagne Festival 20 years ago. Known today as the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, the event celebrates the successes of the bank’s clients across the length and breadth of Africa.

The festival has grown in leaps and bounds and will bring our clients, finance industry movers and shakers, and the public together to celebrate success stories from across the continent.

The festival has shifted from being a South African event to being an African event. What were the reasons behind this shift and the name change?

Absa believes it was appropriate to change the name of the event from the Absa Champagne Festival to the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival to emphasise and acknowledge the inclusion of the rest of Africa in the celebrations.

Why is it important for the bank’s clients, colleagues and the public to attend this event?

This year and beyond, the festival will not only focus on celebrating our business successes across the continent, but also our persistence, and that of our colleagues, clients and the African community, to endure the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on society.

What can people who are attending expect from this year’s festival?

This year’s instalment will be hosted virtually by award-winning journalist Bruce Whitfield and acclaimed fashion designer Noni Gasa.

People can expect top-tier performances by musicians Langa Mavuso and Craig Lucas as well as online tastings from producers in the Champagne region of France and champagne importers from across SA.

Where and how can members of the public who wish to attend the event register?

Attendance to this virtual event is FREE. People can register on the Absa website and discover everything the majestic world of champagne has to offer.

*This article was paid for by Absa.